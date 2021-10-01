During the first dance at a wedding, a smitten couple reveals the sex of their kid.

Just hours after saying “I do,” a couple of newlyweds startled their wedding guests by disclosing the sex of their baby.

Kate Gayton, 32, married fiancé Benjamin Gayton, 34, when she was 17 weeks pregnant.

According to the Mirror, the couple married just two days after going for a private ultrasound screening in Southport, which allowed them to learn the gender of their baby early.

The heartfelt gift of Sir Paul McCartney to the people of Liverpool

The pair then planned a grand revelation on their wedding day, which they did in front of family and friends.

The couple from Blackpool decided it was the best time to reveal that a little boy would be joining their newly formed family just hours after tying the wedding.

As they enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife, confetti cannons rained blue paper down on the delighted couple, revealing they were expecting a baby boy.

“My guests knew I was expecting, but no one except my mother and father, who pulled the cannons over us, knew we were going to have a gender reveal,” Katie explained.

“We were both so eager throughout the day, and we were both shaking with anticipation when it came to our first dance.

“Throughout the dance, we kept asking each other when it would happen and whether it would be pink or blue.”

Katie, Benjamin, and their families were all over the place when they found out they were having a baby boy.

“When the cannons eventually popped, we both got tears in our eyes,” Katie continued.

“It was incredible; we were both really thrilled, ecstatic, and overjoyed.

“I’m ecstatic to be having a boy; the two of us can’t wait!”

“Benjamin’s concept was to unveil the gender of their first child during their first dance to James Blunt’s Time of Our Lives.

“Come on, we’re having a boy,” says the mother.

“I’m really delighted – I received a gorgeous wife and a lovely boy in one day,” Benjamin, who owns a landscaping company, said.

In March 2022, Katie and Benjamin are expecting their first child, a son.