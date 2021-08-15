During the evacuation of Afghanistan, a US Embassy employee saves the American flag from being destroyed.

After staff personnel were directed to destroy any documents that could be used by the Taliban as propaganda, one American flag was reportedly salvaged from being destroyed during evacuation attempts in Afghanistan.

According to J.p. Lawrence of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, the staffer expressed that the flag was “meaningful to him,” as the US government ordered workers to discard all sensitive materials or items – including papers, electronics, items with embassy or agency logos, and American flags – as the Taliban took control of the country on Friday.

A member of the US embassy staff holds an American flag that was spared from being burned. Staffers were instructed to destroy/sanitize American flags and other artifacts that the Taliban could use for propaganda purposes.

August 15, 2021 — J.p. Lawrence (@JpLawrence3)

According to the Associated Press, Taliban insurgents entered the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Sunday, and demanded the country’s central government’s unconditional surrender. After Taliban insurgents gained power across the country in just over a week, the city was the final major government stronghold.

The Associated Press reported that Taliban fighters were advancing on Kabul, citing three Afghan authorities. The Afghan Interior Ministry told Reuters and Agence France-Presse that insurgents were approaching the capital from all sides.

In a statement, the Taliban stated that they were in talks with the government and that they would not capture the capital by force. “No one’s life, property, or dignity will be jeopardized, and the lives of Kabul residents will not be jeopardized,” the rebel group stated.

However, the city, which has a population of about 4 million people, now faces an unknown future in the hours—and years—ahead, as sporadic gunfire was reported around its outskirts.

The US military began removing American diplomatic and civilian workers from the embassy on Thursday amid the pandemonium. On Friday, staffers were directed to destroy all sensitive materials, and a small group of American diplomats who planned to stay at the embassy were relocated to a location near the international airport.

The total number of US troops in Afghanistan increased over the weekend. This is a condensed version of the information.