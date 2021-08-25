During the early stages of the pandemic, a woman was fined $30,000 for coughing on produce from a grocery store.

According to The Morning Call, a lady who coughed and spat on produce during the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic will serve 1-2 years in jail and eight years of probation for the March 25, 2020 incident in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, as well as pay $30,000 in reparations.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, made headlines over a year and a half ago when it was revealed that she had coughed and spat on produce at Gerrity’s Supermarket while shouting to other customers that she was sick with COVID and would infect them. Despite testing negative for the virus shortly after, she was charged with creating a false bomb threat, a second-degree crime to which she pled guilty this past June.

By pleading guilty to the crime, Cirko was able to have numerous other counts dismissed, including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and making terroristic threats. Her attorney, Thomas Cometa, stated that his client had a history of drinking and mental health issues, and that she was inebriated at the time of the incident. He explained that it wasn’t a “excuse,” but rather a “explanation.”

Cirko apologized in court for what he did that day. “I wish I could return it.”

In answer, Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough stated, “I do as well.” “It was completely outrageous behavior.”

Cirko’s actions on that day forced the supermarket to dispose of $35,000 worth of merchandise. Joe Fasula, a co-owner of the store, testified in court about the event, claiming that it scared customers and employees because it wasn’t known whether COVID-19 could spread from surfaces at the time. In addition, there were no mask mandates in the area at that point in the pandemic.

Cirko also pleaded guilty in April to a far less serious, but no less bizarre misdemeanor crime. She was accused of causing a commotion outside a church in Warrior Run, Pennsylvania, and refusing to leave. She was not a member of the church, according to prosecutors.

She was quoted as exclaiming, “I love God!” “God cares about me. Will you not accompany me, Jesus? “Won’t you walk with me, Jesus?”

