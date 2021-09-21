During the drought, a receded reservoir in Utah uncovers a ghost town.

According to a news article by Salt Lake City-based KSL-TV, water levels at the Rockport Reservoir, which park historians say was built in the 1950s, have dropped to just one-quarter of its complete capacity. According to the story, remnants of a historic town can now be seen.

Devon Dewey talked to the television station about the photographs he took with his drone. There were faint remnants of old housing foundations and a road, he claimed.

“The entire area is rather flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and basically gone,” Dewey explained, “you can still see them plainly if you know where to look.” “Getting a higher perspective with a drone allowed us observe where constructions formerly stood almost 70 years ago.”

According to a document put together by Utah State Parks, European settlers first came to the area in 1860 and named the place Crandall. The community was renamed Enoch City a year after they arrived.

Despite the hard winters, many settlers preferred to stay. Others departed during the 1866 Black Hawk War, in which numerous Native American tribes were involved, according to Utah State Parks. They relocated to Wanship, which was a nearby settlement. The inhabitants who remained constructed a protective wall and christened the hamlet Rock Fort.

The wall was demolished when the war ended, and the materials were used to construct other buildings and structures surrounding the settlement. After that, the name was changed to Rockport.

Rockport had a tiny population throughout the years, with 100 to 200 individuals, according to park historians, but the population began to drop in the 1940s.

“The government decided to build the Wanship Dam in the 1950s, while 27 families were still living in the area,” historians noted. “All of the land in the vicinity, which is now Rockport Reservoir, was purchased by the federal government in 1952.”

Between 1954 and 1957, the Bureau of Reclamation built the Wanship Dam, which flooded the valley where Rockport stood, creating the Rockport Reservoir.

“Some of the buildings were dismantled before the area was inundated so that they could be preserved for history,” historians noted. “Those are the structures. This is a condensed version of the information.