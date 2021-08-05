During the disabled parking space row, Christine McGuinness felt “intimidated.”

Christine McGuinness claims she felt threatened after a man told her she shouldn’t park in a disabled area.

During the discussion, the 33-year-old was told by the man that her children were not impaired.

Christine and her husband Paddy gave birth to twins Leo and Penelope in 2013.

The couple then had their third child, Felicity Rose, in September 2016.

Christine and Paddy reported that Leo and Penelope had autism in July 2017, and Felicity will be diagnosed with the disorder in 2020.

Paddy and Christine are outspoken about how their family has been affected by the illness.

Christine also spoke about the realities of dealing with hidden disability on ITV’s Tonight Show.

Christine described how her son Leo might become upset in certain circumstances.

“His meltdowns can be violent; he can stop and freeze, refusing to move,” she explained.

“When we’re looking for car parking spaces, his nervousness increases.”

Christine decided to earn a blue badge, a program that allows disabled people to park closer to their destination.

While the Halewood actress claims she occasionally hears people making snarky remarks or making a face when she parks in a disability area, Christine claims she was once made to feel “intimidated.”

Christine stated she was approached by a man who said neither she nor her children were disabled and asked why she was parked in a blue badge spot.

She’s now urging people to be fair and understand that certain disabilities aren’t visible.

“Just believe they are entitled to park there if there is a blue badge in the window,” Christine remarked.