During the Delta Surge, about 2,000 Georgia children are diagnosed with COVID per day.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, Georgia has been among the southern states hardest hit by COVID-19 resurgences in recent weeks, and it now looks that children are being disproportionately afflicted.

According to new data from the agency, nearly 2,000 children aged 0 to 17 have tested positive for COVID-19 each day in Georgia recently. This is based on the age group’s average daily case count of 1,823 in the previous week. Since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, school districts in Atlanta, the state’s and country’s largest metro areas, have recorded over 13,000 positive cases among pupils, including youngsters and teens.

When broken down further by age group, older children ages 10-17 have been hit the worst, with an average of 1,101 cases each day in the last week. This is to be expected, given that the widespread consensus throughout the pandemic was that people are more susceptible to COVID-19 as they get older.

In the case of COVID-19, the situation with minors is still problematic. They are among the least susceptible to the virus, although they are not immune. Furthermore, with emergency authorizations, only minors aged 12 and up can be vaccinated. Only those aged 16 and up are covered by the FDA’s complete approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Only 17 percent of children aged 10 and up have been vaccinated against COVID, according to Georgia Department of Health data. For teenagers aged 14 to 17, the figure is 40%.

The majority of positive cases in youngsters in the United States—over 180,000 in the last week—only cause minimal symptoms. Only 0.2-1.9 percent of these instances necessitated hospitalization, and 0.03 percent of these resulted in death. Even yet, students who are infected can potentially transfer the virus on to adult teachers and family members, with grandparents over 65 being particularly vulnerable. In addition, there is a scarcity of data on COVID’s long-term physical, mental, and emotional impacts on children.

Throughout 136,000 children have contracted COVID in Georgia alone over the duration of the pandemic, resulting in 12 deaths.

