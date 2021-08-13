During the defeat at Brentford, Jamie Carragher slammed Arsenal with a savage putdown.

On the opening night of the new season, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher blasted Arsenal’s defending after the Gunners were defeated by Brentford.

Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah, and Thomas Partey were all out injured, and Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were also ill as the Gunners went into the game.

Mikel Arteta’s issues were even worse at the Brentford Community Stadium, when the newly promoted side won all three points in their Premier League debut.

Sergi Canos cut inside and blasted a low ball through the legs of Calum Chambers and past Bernd Leno to give the hosts the lead.

When a long throw was not cleared, Thomas Frank’s team doubled their advantage when Christian Norgaard appeared at the back post to head the ball home.

And it was that goal that enraged Carragher, who said the Gunners were “weak” and had been “bullied” in the build-up to the goal.

“[Thomas Frank] knows exactly what he’s doing. Get it in the box, you’re playing Arsenal,” he shouted in Sky Sports commentary.

“How do you describe Arsenal there?” he said before continuing. It’s all about Arsenal. Weak, bullied men are pitted against boys once more.

“Same old narrative, new season: don’t win the first game, let it bounce, two Brentford guys come in the way, 2-0.

“He just comes in at the far post, Norgaard, Ben White, and Calum Chambers are nowhere to be found.

“If they can hang on, Brentford, they’ll be top of the league.”