During the current heat wave, an urgent warning against false widow spider bites is issued.

Noble false widow spiders, which may cause serious venomous bites, are a menace, according to experts. Please be aware that this article includes graphic imagery.

The population of false widow spiders may increase as the temperature rises this summer.

This weekend is expected to be hot in Liverpool and the rest of the UK; sadly, this is exactly the kind of weather that spiders thrive in.

After discovering a horrifying sofa, a pensioner has expressed his desire to leave.

Several kinds of eight-legged spider can be found throughout the country, with the noble false widow being the most deadly.

The false widow spider is not known for being violent, and only bites when threatened.

Despite the fact that the number of sightings has increased in recent years, bites are still uncommon – and the even better news is that no one has yet died as a result of a bite.

The steatoda nobilis (its scientific name) isn’t nearly as venomous as its distant cousin the Black Widow, but it can still deliver a severe bite that hurts and irritates in the same way that a bee or wasp sting does.

However, some bitten victims have reported symptoms that are extremely similar to those of a true Black Widow spider, with some cases requiring hospital care.

A father from Fazakerley was forced to undergo surgery after a spider bit him on the finger while he slept, according to The Washington Newsday in 2019.

Paul Carson, the bite victim, remarked at the time, “I thought, ‘This is horrifying.'” ‘What the hell is going on?’

“Everyone believed I’d been mauled by a dog,” she said.

The noble false widow was nearly unknown in the United Kingdom and continental Europe two decades ago.

The noble false widow spider, which originated in Madeira and the Canary Islands, has the potential to become one of the world’s most invasive spider species.

It was first discovered in Britain about 140 years ago, but in recent decades, the population has exploded, considerably expanding the species’ range and density.

The reasons for this abrupt growth are unknown.

Climate change has been ruled out as a possible reason, however it has been suggested. “The summary has come to an end.”