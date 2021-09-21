During the COVID-19 pandemic, some children ate more fast food, according to a poll.

According to the results of a new poll, many parents indicated their families have been eating healthier since the COVID-19 outbreak began, but others also said their children have been eating more fast food.

According to a news release from the University of Michigan, the pandemic disrupted families’ routines in a variety of ways, including having to work and study from home and having extra screen time. Another crucial aspect of the epidemic was the disruption of family food routines.

The National Poll on Children’s Health at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital obtained responses from a “national sample” of 2,019 parents of children aged 3 to 18 regarding changes in their eating habits in the previous months.

Half of the parents said they had more home-cooked meals with their families since the epidemic began, but approximately 20% said they “had fast food more regularly,” according to the poll’s results, which were released on Monday.

Parents’ Views on Their Children’s Weight

The poll also looked at the disparities in consuming habits indicated by parents according on how they viewed their child’s weight.

“Overall, 76 percent of parents believe their child is at a healthy weight, whereas 13 percent believe their child is overweight, and ten percent believe their child is underweight,” according to the poll. Intriguingly, parents with lower earnings were “more likely” than those with higher incomes to say their child is overweight.

“Around two-thirds of parents (66 percent) feel that their family dinners have become healthier in recent months, whereas 20% of parents claim their child has eaten fast food at least twice a week in the same timeframe,” according to poll data. “Parents of overweight children are more likely than parents of normal-weight children to indicate their children eat fast food at least twice a week (33 percent vs. 17 percent).”

Despite the fact that 85 percent of parents felt that fast food is “unhealthy for children,” 84 percent also agreed that it is “good in moderation.”

Obstacles to Eating Home-Cooked Food

Being “too worried” or “too busy” were some of the “barriers” that parents described as preventing them from eating home-cooked meals. Obstacles like this were more common among parents of overweight children.

“When pressed for time, three-quarters of parents (72 percent) believe that fast food is a decent family option,” the poll found. “Fast food is good value for money for one-third of parents (33 percent), and 24 percent believe it is less expensive than cooking meals at home.”

Fast food items are often heavy in calories, salt, and saturated fat, so this could be a concern.