During the Covid-19 epidemic, detached properties soared in value 23 times faster than apartments.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the average price of a detached home soared by around 23 times that of a flat in cash terms.

According to property website Rightmove, average asking prices for flats have grown by roughly £2,000, or 1%, since February 2020, while detached home prices have increased by around £46,000, or 10%.

The average asking price for a flat is £277,302, while detached homes now cost £517,180 on average.

However, there are signs that apartments are beginning to recover, with the number of flat sales approved up 14% in June and July this year compared to June and July 2020.

According to Rightmove, this is likely due to the relaxation of lockout restrictions, the clarification of employment schedules, and the increased availability of low-deposit mortgages.

The average asking price for a flat in London is £534,054, which is still higher than the national average for detached houses.

“In the first few months of the housing markets reopening across Great Britain last year, flats were briefly out of favor as people sought bigger properties with more room further out, but we’re now seeing this trend start to change back,” said Tim Bannister, director of property statistics at Rightmove.

“This means it could be a good time for first-time buyers who want to buy a flat to see what’s available before prices start to rise even more, as the majority will benefit from stamp duty exemption, and, while activity is increasing, there’s still less competition among buyers for flats than for houses right now.

“Those who have been following the rush for space that emerged when the market reopened will likely not be surprised by the sharp rise in average asking prices for detached homes, and with available stock still limited and strong demand continuing, we are unlikely to see prices fall for this property type any time soon.”