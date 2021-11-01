During the city’s Trick-or-Treat event, sewing needles were discovered stuffed in candy.

Sewing needles were discovered in pieces of candy handed out during trick-or-treating Saturday night, according to police in northern Ohio.

In a statement issued Sunday, police in the city of Fostoria, Ohio, said they were made aware of two pieces of candy, one of which was a Kit Kat, that contained needles and were given out to children.

“Although we are only aware of two pieces of candy being involved,” Chief Keith Loreno said in a statement, “we take this seriously and are shocked that somebody would be so deranged as to wish to harm children in our town.”

A Kit Kat with a sewing needle poking out of the wrapper and going through the center of the candy bar was photographed and shared on the department’s Facebook page.

The candy was distributed on an unknown street, according to police. According to the statement, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital planned to x-ray Halloween candy for sharp objects Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call Fostoria police at (419) 435-8573 if you have any information on who may have distributed the candy.

“Why would somebody do such a thing? We’ve all heard of such things happening, but to have someone do it in our own neighborhood is absolutely shocking!” In a subsequent post, the police agency stated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, parents should carefully inspect their children’s candies before eating it. Anything that isn’t securely wrapped, has damaged packaging, or appears suspect should be discarded. Snacking on candy while trick-or-treating is not suggested for children.

Although incidents of people tampering with Halloween candy are relatively rare, needles have been discovered in candy on a few occasions. According to ABC News, sewing needles were discovered within Twizzlers distributed in Marshfield, Massachusetts in 2018.

Concerns have expanded away from merely razor blades and needles in recent years. More parents are becoming concerned about the distribution of drug-laced candies. Experts, on the other hand, think there is little, if any, cause for concern.

There has been virtually little proof that children have been targeted by adults, according to Joel Best, an expert who has spent decades examining the question of trick-or-treaters being targeted by adults. This is a condensed version of the information.