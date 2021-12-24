During the Christmas and New Year episodes of Emmerdale on ITV.

Emmerdale is one of the country’s most popular dramas, and with the holiday season approaching, viewers can expect some exciting storylines.

A fire rips through the Woolpack bar, according to spoilers revealed ahead of the Christmas Day episode.

In recent months, the Dingles and Al Chapman have been engaged in a contentious dispute for ownership of the renowned bar.

Michael Wildman’s character was successful in becoming a partner in The Woolpack as part of his plan to turn the restaurant into luxury flats.

The blaze, according to Emmerdale’s producer, is only the beginning of the drama that will engulf the Yorkshire village in the soap’s Christmas episode.

“It’s not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies rip through the lives of some of our much-loved townsfolk, making it a Christmas they’ll never forget,” Kate Brooks said.

With the holidays comes a shift in television schedules, and many soap fans will want to make sure they don’t miss any episodes.

So, from December 24 to December 31, Emmerdale will air on ITV.

Unless otherwise stated, all episodes are 30 minutes long.

