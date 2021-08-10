During the Capitol Riots, Ocasio-Cortez said she was afraid of being raped.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, made a surprising admission about her fear of being raped and murdered by rioters at the Capital insurgency on Jan. 6.

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking to CNN about how she hid in her office when rioters smashed the doors. Ocasio-Cortez told presenter Dana Bash, “I didn’t think I was just going to be slaughtered.” “I was expecting other things to happen to me as well.”

When asked if she was afraid of being raped by the rioters, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Sure, yeah, I thought I was,” blaming her concern on “misogyny and racism that are so deeply ingrained and animated in that attack.”

White supremacy and patriarchy are inextricably intertwined, according to Ocasio-Cortez. “A lot of that violence has been sexualized.”

“Survivors have a diverse range of abilities. And the abilities you’ll need as a survivor, the techniques you’ll develop for resilience, they’ll come back to you right immediately. And I felt like those talents were returning to me so that I could survive,” she continued.

In February, the congressman stated that she is a sexual assault survivor when recounting her personal experience during the insurgency. She then went on to detail how she locked herself in her office restroom while knocking on doors.

She later heard a voice asking, “Where is she?” Because the officer did not identify himself, Ocasio-Cortez said she had no idea it was a Capitol Police officer.

“There’s no way a person in that situation could have suspected it was police enforcement. That’s not how we’ve been taught to think,” she remarked.

Ocasio-Cortez also told Bash that her first time in Congress had been “extremely difficult.” “I came in and I unseated an incumbent who, while not popular in our neighborhood, was extremely popular inside those smoke-filled rooms,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

“I took a pal with me” (from those members). So, even inside my own party, I walked into a pretty frigid environment.”

In the 2018 New York primary, Ocasio-Cortez defeated veteran Joseph Crowley. Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist, was a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and was well-known on social media. Her popular debut video cemented her reputation as a “woman of the people,” highlighting her working-class upbringing.