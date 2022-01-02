During the ‘calm’ Christmas season, we went to Liverpool’s cheapest street.

In the midst of a record number of covid cases and rumors of new restrictions, residents on Liverpool’s cheapest street experienced a quiet Christmas this year.

When The Washington Newsday last visited in August, music floated from an open door while a man spring cleaned, neighbors spoke outside their front doors, and one lady was giving meals to a neighbor.

That woman is still as generous as ever, assisting in the distribution of turkeys to families in need over the holiday season.

Before the terror assault on Liverpool Women, a taxi driver was wished ‘good luck’ by the last customer.

However, August Road in Tuebrook, where residences start at £30,000, is deserted this winter due to the weather.