During the Caldor Fire Evacuation, Lyft charges $1500 for a drive from Lake Tahoe Resort to Airport.

Rideshare startup Lyft gave rides to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for more than $1,500 to people fleeing a Lake Tahoe resort in California to escape the Caldor Fire blazing on the state’s border with Nevada, according to the Associated Press. The cost is around eight times that of a typical ride from Heavenly Valley ski resort to the transportation center.

Normally, a 60-mile (96-kilometer) Lyft XL ride from the resort town to Reno costs around $200. A enraged local took to Twitter to publish a snapshot of the pricing, which showed $1,535 for a minivan or SUV with a minimum of five passengers. The costs had decreased to $230 by lunchtime, according to SFGate.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that a hotel and casino outside the evacuation region in Nevada was offering two-night stays for $1,090.72. The pricing is approximately four times the price of a hotel room given the day before.

In comments released Wednesday, Lyft and Uber indicated that pricing increases prompted automatic caps as demand spiked around South Lake Tahoe due to emergency evacuations. “For those riders who were disrupted in the region,” Lyft said it was “reviewing and modifying fares.”

Prime-time pricing — higher prices designed to bring more drivers to high-demand locations — is automatically enabled when ride requests outnumber the number of drivers on the road, according to the business. “As soon as we understood how the evacuation order was affecting Lyft prices, we put in place a cap and eventually suspended prime-time pricing,” says the company.

Following the declaration of a public emergency, Uber stated that fares in some areas were capped on Monday. On Tuesday, it enacted a second cap.

Price gouging is widespread during natural catastrophes, although there is currently no federal statute prohibiting it. After the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic, when some companies tried to take advantage of strong demand and low supply for things like toilet paper, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill forbidding the practice on a state level in September 2020.

In contrast to California, a price-gouging ban approved by Governor Steve Sisolak in June does not go into force until October. Its commencement date prevents officials from policing the situation and taking more than lip service. This is a condensed version of the information.