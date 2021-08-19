During the Caldor Fire, a video shows a Nevada town with an eerie red glow: ‘Did I End Up on Mars?’

The widespread impact of Northern California wildfires, which have damaged homes, schools, and businesses, has been seen on camera.

Instagram user @mcfooden shared a video of his neighborhood on Tuesday, which was completely covered in a crimson color. “Did I wind up on Mars?” says the narrator. “I don’t recall leaving Earth,” the Nevada resident stated.

