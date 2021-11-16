During the Beaver Full Moon in November 2021, an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid will pass Earth.

On November 19, the night of November’s full moon, an asteroid with a diameter nearly equal to the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza will whizz by Earth.

The asteroid 2021 VR will have a diameter of 120 meters and will not be alone as it travels by our planet on the night of the Beaver Moon. The asteroid will be joined by 2021 VJ11, a smaller asteroid with a diameter of up to 41 meters, or slightly over half the width of a 747 jet.

However, on the night following this month’s Beaver Moon (which gets its name from the fact that beavers start preparing for the winter in November), an asteroid that dwarfs both of these rock entities will pass Earth.

On Saturday, the asteroid 2016 JG12 will pass by Earth, with a diameter of up to 190 meters, which is greater than the Washington Monument.

The asteroid 2021 VR will fly by Earth at a speed of roughly 30,000 miles per hour, nearly fifteen times the speed of a rifle bullet.

Despite its smaller size, the asteroid’s companion will move at a somewhat slower speed of little under 24,000 miles per second. Even so, this is sixteen times faster than a jet fighter.

In comparison to these two asteroids, the largest of the three, 2016 JG12, will travel at a nearly leisurely speed of just under 17,000 miles per hour, which is still 20 times faster than a bullet fired from a handgun.

On its closest approach, 2021 VJ11, the smallest of the three bodies, will pass Earth at a distance of roughly 1.6 million miles. On its closest approach, the largest of the three bodies will be 3.4 million miles away from Earth.

At 3.7 million miles from Earth, the Great Pyramid of Giza scale asteroid 2021 VR will be the furthest from our planet.

The Center for Near-Earth Objects (CNEOS) at NASA classifies all three asteroids as Near Earth Objects since their orbits around the sun put them within 120 million miles of Earth.

Because CNEOS correctly follows asteroids’ orbits around the sun and projects them into the future, we know when they will approach the sun again. This is a condensed version of the information.