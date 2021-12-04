During the 2020 protests in Seattle, a costly report on missing texts from the outgoing mayor was released.

According to The Associated Press, a comprehensive report from a private contractor on missing text messages from outgoing Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan spanning a period that spanned the city’s 2020 racial justice rallies has yet to be published more than a year after the company was contracted.

The city attorney’s office engaged The Crypsis Group to investigate why the texts were not recorded and preserved as they should have been under city and state law, in order to aid the city’s defense in various lawsuits over how the protests were handled.

According to The Seattle Times, spokespeople for the city attorney’s office and Durkan’s office said they had no information this week on when the study may be disclosed. This comes five months after the city attorney’s office announced it planned to share the findings.

Crypsis was recruited in November 2020 to look into what happened to the messages that weren’t kept from August 2019 to June 2020, a legal concern the mayor’s office was aware of in August 2020.

The hire of a private contractor and the alleged unlawful keeping of digital documents were not made public until a whistleblower report of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission’s inquiry was disclosed in May.

If the texts can’t be recovered, Mark Lindquist, an attorney representing a lady in one of the protest-related lawsuits, told The Seattle Times, it might have a major impact on the other lawsuits.

Lindquist said that because the city has no method of proving otherwise, he and other attorneys could ask juries to assume that the conversations were deleted on purpose, and that the messages would have reflected ill on the city’s officials.

The Crypsis Group has continued to bill the city for its services, and as of Nov. 29 has been paid $407,000. That’s up from $201,000 as of July 31, according to the city attorney’s office.

"At this time, I don't have any other details to share," Dan Nolte, a spokesperson for City Attorney Pete Holmes, said. In addition, Holmes is resigning from his post at the.