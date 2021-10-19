During survival week, Emmerdale fans all make the same joke about Victoria.

As Super Soap Week continues, Emmerdale fans have all made the same joke about character Victoria Barton.

Fans saw David Metcalfe, Manpreet Sharma, and Charles Anderson go across an extremely unsafe bridge on Monday’s program.

Tragically, the bridge broke beneath them, and Charles and Manpreet were swept away into the rapids.

Fans of the ITV show were treated to more nail-biting scenes in tonight’s episode as Victoria and David clung to their life on the crumbled bridge.

However, as they attempted to stand, they both fell into the river below and were swept away by the currents.

Victoria was seen tumbling down an incredible waterfall, much to David’s distress, and fans were left with a devastating finish.

Over the currents, her screams could be heard, and the credits rolled, leaving fans on a cliffhanger.

Many followers, however, turned to Twitter to make the same joke about Victoria and her going off the cliff, comparing it to a well-known Zambian waterfall.

“They genuinely stated Victoria falls #emmerdale,” tweeted Twitter user @Sancho25szn_.

“Victoria Falls. #Emmerdale,” said another user, @DavidFlewellen.

With a laughing emoji, third person @DeniseMorbin said: “Victoria Falls.”

“Victoria Falls Spring To Mind!!!” tweeted Twitter user @11syoung.

Survival Week was well-planned and executed, but viewers are left wondering how the life-threatening stunts are carried out.

“We were so high up, approximately 60 feet above the water,” Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson on the soap, said.

“When the visual effects are applied, it will appear that the rope bridge is hung between two cliffs, however one side was actually attached to a crane.”

“It didn’t look particularly inviting, but the way they built and planned it looked wonderful.”

“We had a lovely stunt team managing any issues we had so felt entirely safe and protected,” Rebecca Sarker, who plays Manpreet Sharma on Emmerdale, told ITV.

“However, when you’re hung with no safety belt on a Tarzan-like rope bridge with a 60-foot drop below into a water-filled quarry, your heart can’t help but skip a beat or two.”