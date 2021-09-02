During Storm Ida, delivery drivers wade through floodwaters as New Yorkers order takeout.

Drivers continue to make food deliveries to customers in New York City during catastrophic Storm Ida flooding, according to footage uploaded on social media.

Hurricane Ida’s remnants, now a tropical storm, made landfall in New York City on Wednesday evening, bringing high gusts, torrential rains, floods, and a tornado warning, forcing residents to seek shelter as subway stations and highways were inundated.

However, a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening claimed to show a Grubhub delivery driver continuing to make a delivery despite the bad weather, with the footage showing them wading across a flooded road with a bag of food and dragging their bicycle.

And all the while! #ida #flooding #brooklyn @Grubhub delivery is still delivering your dinner #ida #flooding pic.twitter.com/2baP69JXhW

September 2, 2021 — Unequal Scenes (@UnequalScenes)

The video sparked fury on social media, with some Twitter users claiming that it illustrated the precarious working circumstances faced by delivery workers.

Cody Johnson, a podcaster, reacted to the video by tweeting, “Nice dystopia you got there.” It would be a pity if someone brought it up,” remarked journalist Jeet Heer, adding, “File under: ‘It is simpler to imagine the end of the planet than the end of capitalism.’”

You’ve created a nice dystopia. It would be a shame if someone brought it up. https://t.co/5G5unA4ceg

September 2, 2021 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody)

“If it’s too dangerous for you, it’s too dangerous for them,” wrote Carlina Rivera, a member of the New York City Council. Do not order takeout tonight to protect our #Deliveristas.”

If it’s too risky for you, it’s also too risky for them.

Do not order takeout tonight to protect our #Deliveristas. https://t.co/dAUPlSFGZJ

September 2, 2021 — Carlina Rivera (@CarlinaRivera)

“The disparity between those who serve and those who are served will only exacerbate in lockstep with climate change,” author Jathan Sadowski wrote in response to the film.

On Wednesday evening, several videos were shared on social media showing the devastation wrought by Storm Ida, which flooded basements and apartments in homes around the region.

Raws Alerts published a video with the tag “horror video” showing flood floods smashing through apartments. This is a condensed version of the information.