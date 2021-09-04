During Soccer Aid, Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher defeats Usain Bolt in a sprint.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool icon, was the star of this year’s Soccer Aid, and he drew a lot of attention.

On Saturday evening, the former Liverpool centre-back took part in the annual charity match between England and a Rest of the World XI at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Carragher appeared with Gary Neville, a Sky Sports colleague, as well as a number of other world football stars and celebrities.

The 43-year-old faced Olympic gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt, who played for the Rest of the World XI in the first half.

Bolt spent the majority of his time on the pitch as a striker, which means he and Carragher had frequent battles for possession.

One caught the eye, with a long ball resulting in a foot sprint between the two, with the former Liverpool defender coming out on top.

Bolt was thrown a ball, and he instantly jumped into action. Carragher, on the other hand, saw the danger and intercepted the attempted pass.

Another incident in the game saw Carragher tackle Bolt and hand away a free-kick, prompting Clarence Seedorf, a former AC Milan player, to show his displeasure.

The match, which was in its tenth year, was played in support of the UNICEF organization.