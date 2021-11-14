During rush hour, a student made a brilliant observation that caused the railway to be shut down.

During rush hour, an 18-year-old student discovered a track issue that forced Merseyrail’s Northern Line to close.

On Thursday, November 4, Justin Doyle was at Hall Road train station in Crosby for an instructive tour with his students and professor when he observed a dangerous issue on the tracks.

After raising the matter, the line was shut down for maintenance within an hour, forcing people to wait until rush hour to come home.

“It’s a level two track and rail on site maintenance on a study program,” one of Justin’s professors, Paul Morton, told The Washington Newsday. So they’re 16 to 18 years old.