During rush hour, a schoolboy was struck by a police van.

Officers were dispatched to Great Homer Street about 8.50 a.m. on Friday, September 17 in response to allegations of a boy colliding with a police vehicle.

The incident happened near Notre Dame Catholic College, according to a witness, according to The Washington Newsday. It’s unclear whether the boy is a student at the institution.

Paramedics treated the youngster on the site, but he is not believed to have been gravely hurt.

He was sent to the hospital to be examined.

The police van’s driver came to a halt and is supporting officials with their investigations.

