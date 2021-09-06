During rush hour, a man was struck by a lorry on a major road.

After a man was hit by a lorry this morning, a busy road was closed in both directions.

On Merton Road in Bootle, a serious incident provoked a massive emergency reaction.

“At before 9 a.m., officers and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Stanley Road and Merton Road to reports of a collision between a male pedestrian and a lorry,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“The pedestrian was brought to the hospital to have his injuries assessed.”

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was also dispatched to the area, although firefighters were not asked to take any action, and units left at 9.21 a.m.

People have been informed that there may be traffic delays and detours.

“Merton Road is closed in both directions, slow traffic due to an accident between Stanley Road and Hawthorne Road,” according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

“Due to RTC on Merton road, service #60 will divert in both ways via Stanley road, Balliol road,” Arriva North West tweeted earlier this morning.

“Service #58 via Stanley Road and Balliol Road in both directions.”