During “Ritual Showers” and Massages, a mother is accused of allowing her daughter to be sexually assaulted by her lover.

In Singapore, a 62-year-old woman is accused of allowing her partner to sexually assault her daughter for six years in order to “heal” her poor luck and irregular menstruation.

The mother was charged with 13 charges in court on Tuesday, including sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation, and exposing obscene objects to a minor.

The victim, now 20 years old, accused a 70-year-old man of sexually assaulting her as her mother kept her legs down during “ritual showers” and massages.

According to the prosecutor, the accused male assaulted the girl between the ages of 10 and 16. The male suspect ran a clinic at the temple and was a dancing coach for the girl’s older brother’s group. The mother and her daughter met the man at the temple on a regular basis. Until his clinic broke down in 2011, the man gave massages to the girl and her mother on these trips. According to Channel News Asia, the man continued his massage sessions at the woman’s home.

The mother and the man reportedly planned to sexually attack the girl during these massages. The man began abusing the girl at first, and when she expressed her distress, her mother told her to obey.

According to The Strait Times, the man began stripping the girl and himself down while assaulting her under the pretence of treating her “irregular periods.”

The man requested that the girl do sexual activities on him, and the mother agreed.

The pair forced the girl to view pornography with them before and after the sessions. When the girl questioned why she had to view the films, the mother explained that she needed to learn how to execute the sexual activities so she could perform them with the man.

The couple allegedly had intercourse in front of the girl on another occasion.

The man proposed taking “ritual showers” to ward off “bad luck” in 2017.

The man lighted lights and placed bowls of water and flowers around the girl throughout these rites. After that, he assaulted the girl while showering with her.

Around this time, the girl informed her boyfriend of the assaults and reported them to the authorities.

The girl’s two siblings testified that the man came to their house and massaged her in her bedroom.