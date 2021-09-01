During raids, federal agents in Phoenix and Detroit were the first to use body cameras.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that federal officers working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in Detroit and Phoenix will be the first to wear body cameras under a new policy.

According to the Associated Press, the agents will wear the cameras during pre-planned operations such as arrests and searches. The initiative is being brought in as a result of a Justice Department policy change that reversed a long-standing ban on federal officers wearing body cameras.

When executing arrest warrants or searching buildings, federal officers must wear body cameras, according to the guidelines.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “Law enforcement is most effective when there is responsibility and trust between law enforcement and the community.”

“That is why we have expanded our body-worn camera program to include our federal agents, in order to promote transparency and confidence not only among the communities we serve and protect, but also among our state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners who work alongside our federal agents on a daily basis.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Justice Department adopted a new policy last October allowing local officers to wear body cameras during joint operations, reversing a stance that had strained the department’s relationship with some law enforcement agencies. The matter had previously reached such a high point that Atlanta’s police chief had pulled city officers from federal task forces as a result of it.

Even though the Justice Department made these big policy revisions to authorize the use of a tool that has been used by most local police agencies for years, there is still question about the process for local task force officersâ€”and how long it will take for them to be worn in the field.

The cameras have been assigned to just federal agents assigned to the two field offices, though the Detroit office covers the entire state of Michigan, and the Phoenix division covers other surrounding cities such as Albuquerque. The cameras were not deployed on Wednesday, but an ATF representative indicated they would be used in those divisions in the future.

Agents attached to the ATF's special reaction teams, which are specialist tactical squads that serve warrants on some of the country's most violent criminals.