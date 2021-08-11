During practice, a college football player allegedly died of cardiac arrest.

Over the weekend, an 18-year-old college football player died of heart arrest while exercising at a Richmond, Virginia school.

Quandarius Wilburn, a 6-foot-2 defensive end for Virginia Union University (VUU), fell and died during conditioning drills at Hovey Stadium, the school’s on-campus football facility, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center by ambulance after collapsing, where he died later that day.

In a message to the school community, the university stated that the 2021 Jefferson County High School alumnus ate breakfast and attended a church service with his team before eating lunch and beginning the conditioning session.

The school was cited as saying, “The Virginia Union University family is grieved over the passing of a freshman student and football player on Sunday, August 8, 2021.”

“Our major concern is for the family and fellow students who have been affected by this tragedy. “As families and students continue to comprehend this heartbreaking loss, Virginia Union stands ready to provide support in any way required and available,” VUU noted.

Wilburn’s grandma, Sandra Nelson, was reported by People as saying that an autopsy for her grandson is pending, but she is aware that cardiac arrest could be the cause of death.

Nelson stated, “He went into cardiac arrest.” “They tried everything they could to save him, but they were unable to do so.”

Nelson described her grandson as a “totally healthy guy” who “never smoked” and “never used drugs.”

“[Wilburn] was a people person. I was in love with life. He left an impression on everyone he encountered. He was adored by all. Senior citizens. People under the age of thirty. His grandma described him as a “positive person” who “encouraged” others.

J.B. Arnold, Wilburn’s varsity football coach for two years at Jefferson County High School, claimed that Wilburn had a physical test every year of his high school career and never complained about any health difficulties.

The majority of nontraumatic deaths among high school and college football players occurred during conditioning sessions, not during games, according to study presented at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine annual meeting in 2019.

The study looked at 187 non-traumatic football deaths from 1998 to 2018 and discovered that over half of them, or 52 percent, were caused by cardiac arrest, while 24 percent were caused by heat, and 5% were caused by asthma.

“By setting standards in workout design and holding coaches and strength and conditioning coaches accountable, conditioning-related fatalities can be avoided. Brief News from Washington Newsday.