During Portland protests, an Oregon man pleads guilty to throwing lit fireworks at the courthouse.

During nationwide rallies against racism and police brutality in the summer of 2020, an Oregon man pleaded guilty to lighting and hurling a lit firework at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

When the incendiary device landed on protective wood covering the courthouse’s entryway, it ignited, causing a fire, according to federal authorities.

Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 19, informed federal agents that the firework was presented to him by a male stranger wearing a ski mask. The firework was about the size of a piece of chalk. According to a court document, he initially mistook it for a spinner-type gadget that would revolve around and flash various colors when ignited.

Others advised him to throw the device at the courtroom instead of a city street because some other demonstrators may have been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the tear gas used by federal officers against the crowds.

The firecracker was then lighted and thrown over the fence, according to Amanda Johnson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Johnson claimed in an affidavit that the device wound up at the base of the protective wood at the courthouse’s entryway, and Agard-Berryhill observed a big flash a few seconds later.

The “concussive” sound the device made when it went off, he added, was stunning and startled him. By using the firecracker, Agard-Berryhill informed federal agents that he didn’t plan to damage anyone.

With the help of a YouTube video that showed the clothes Agard-Berryhill was wearing and an online review written by his grandmother, authorities were able to identify him. His grandmother’s tweet featured a photo of him wearing the same tactical vest he wore in the video.

“I bought this for my grandson who is a protestor downtown; he uses it every night and says it works,” she commented in the review under the handle “grammaf.”

According to The Oregonian, Agard-Berryhill is currently residing at the Northwest Regional Re-entry Center.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut heard Agard-case. Berryhill’s

On July 28, 2020, he pled guilty to willfully employing an incendiary device in an effort to damage the courthouse, causing more than $1,000 in damage, according to The Oregonian.

