During police raids, a scrambler bike, cash, and a “gun” were discovered.

Officers from Walton Lane police station conducted an operation against organized crime yesterday (Wednesday).

Large sums of money, as well as stolen vehicles, drugs, and a fake handgun, were seized.

The fake weapons were stored in an utility cabinet, according to photos provided by the force following the operation.

A red scrambler bike that had been stolen was also found.

Merseyside Police stated in a post on its Facebook page that officers from Walton Lane police station, assisted by targeted officers, “executed a number of drugs warrants in the Walton area this morning.”

“During the operation targeting organized crime, large amounts of cash, stolen vehicles, drugs, and an imitation handgun were seized.

“Please do not hesitate to call us if you know where drugs and/or weapons are being housed or if you have any concerns.”

