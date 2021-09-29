During national power outages, China’s busiest manufacturing areas have been ordered to halt production.

During countrywide power cutbacks to satisfy government conservation targets, factories in China’s busiest manufacturing centers were instructed to suspend work for up to a week.

With production halted, some are concerned that worldwide supply shortages for cellphones and other commodities will emerge as the holiday season approaches.

The Chinese government is attempting to reduce electricity usage because the country’s rate is nearly double that of the rest of the world. To accomplish climate change targets, the ruling Communist Party is attempting to lower energy intensity, or the amount of energy utilized per unit of economic output.

To reach the conservation targets, urban communities have also been experiencing power outages, and citizens have begged with the government to fix the problem on social media.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As much of the country experienced power outages on Wednesday, people in northeastern China ate breakfast by the light of their smartphones, and merchants turned on generators.

According to news reports, high coal prices are causing power firms to be hesitant to satisfy soaring demand, but economists argue the underlying reason is political: officials are under pressure to reduce energy consumption in order to reach government targets.

After hearing a notice that power will be turned off at 7:30 a.m. in Shenyang, the northeast’s most populous city, restaurant owner Li Yufeng used a battery from an electric bicycle to operate a pot for noodles. Li said he arrived two hours early for work, around 6 a.m., to cook chicken, sauces, and other items.

As diners ate by the light of their smartphones, Li observed, “There are some repercussions, but not a significant impact.”

The power outages occur as world leaders prepare to participate in a United Nations environmental summit via video link on October 12-13 in Kunming, China’s southwestern city. As the meeting’s host, President Xi Jinping’s government will be under even more pressure to demonstrate compliance with emissions and energy efficiency standards.

According to Lara Dong of IHS Markit, the cuts are “largely driven by energy consumption reduction measures, with power shortages affecting a few other provinces.”

She stated, “This is in accordance with China’s decarbonization aspirations.”

After manufacturing recovered from the epidemic, the Cabinet’s planning office warned in August that 20 regions had exceeded energy use and pollution targets. The administration has big ambitions for the future. This is a condensed version of the information.