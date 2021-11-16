During Mother’s Unsupervised Visit, 11-Month-Old Under Grandmother’s Care Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose.

During her mother’s unsupervised visit to her grandmother’s home in South Carolina, an 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose. Both ladies have been charged with the death of the kid.

The baby’s mother, Joyce Renee Stover, 33, was charged with homicide by child abuse on Monday, while the grandmother, Sharon Elaine Jordan, 55, was charged with felony unlawful neglect of a child.

On Oct. 30, the victim was discovered unresponsive at Jordan’s residence in Chester County, according to Herald Online.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the baby but were unable.