During morning rush hour, a three-car collision causes traffic congestion on M62.

During the morning rush hour, a three-car collision produced traffic congestion.

A crash on the M62 eastbound between junction 5, A5080 Roby Road (Huyton) and junction 4 was reported at 8.40 a.m. (The Rocket).

At 9:05 a.m., traffic was temporarily halted while emergency personnel dealt with the incident.

As traffic exited the city, police closed two of the three lanes of the highway, causing congestion on Edge Lane Drive.

Drivers were advised to stay away from the area and find another route.

Around 10.15 a.m., traffic officials reopened the lanes, and congestion began to reduce around 10.45 a.m.

Two police cars had closed off the lanes, according to photos taken at the scene.

No injuries were recorded, according to a representative for Merseyside Police.

“We can confirm that The Rocket was involved in a collision on the M62 eastbound at junction 4 this morning,” they stated (Monday, November 22).

“At around 8.40 a.m., it was reported that three cars collided on the highway. “There were no injuries reported.” Drivers were also commended for their patience as police dealt with the situation.

