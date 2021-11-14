During Michael Flynn’s ‘ReAwaken America’ tour, Twitter reacted to his ‘One Religion’ remark.

Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor, faced outrage over the weekend after making a controversial religious remark that some claimed violated the First Amendment right to freedom of religion.

On Saturday, Flynn told an audience in San Antonio during a stop on his “ReAwaken America” tour that Americans should only have one faith.

“If we are to have one nation under God, which we must,” he explained, “we must have one religion.” “Under God, there is only one nation and one faith.” Flynn’s name began trending on Twitter on Sunday, with users criticizing him for his remarks. Some people stated that