During Love Island, mum gets scared when her dog detects something outside and starts barking.

When Amy and Kyle Crawford’s pug Honey began barking frantically out the window while watching a popular ITV show, they became concerned.

When the couple jumped up to investigate what was wrong, they were surprised to see “hundreds” of birds descending on their Ainsdale street.

The street, they observed, looked like something out of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror film The Birds.

Amy, a 36-year-old stay-at-home mother, told the ECHO: “My dog started barking out of nowhere, and I had no idea what she was barking at; [the dogs]had obviously heard them before I did.

“I peered out the window and wondered, ‘What is going on?’ At first, there were only a few [birds], but as time went on, there were four houses in a row with what appeared to be hundreds on the roofs.”

The birds first came at 9 p.m. on Monday, and Kyle hastily snapped a photo before they flew away, but they stayed for over 10 minutes, much to the couple’s astonishment.

While their two children, Heidi and Edward, slept upstairs, Amy and Kyle sat back down to watch TV.

The birds, Amy said, were a wonderful distraction for her husband throughout the TV show.

She stated, ” “I saw Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and thought to myself, “Let’s not go outside!”

“I think my husband was just relieved to take a break from Love Island; he assumed I wouldn’t watch it any longer, but I did manage to catch the final episode. It was simply a little weird and out of the ordinary.”