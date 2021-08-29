During International Beatleweek, we’re on the lookout for the ‘missing Beatle.’

Thousands of Beatles enthusiasts flocked in Liverpool this weekend for the usual International Beatleweek festival, which was severely limited last year due to the epidemic.

Many people will travel to Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields, and the Cavern Club, all of which are world-famous Beatles sites.

However, some die-hard admirers may choose to travel outside of the city center to pay honor to the “Fifth Beatle,” whose contribution to the world’s most famous band should not be overlooked.

Employees made a Mean Girls TikTok video of a woman, 21, who quits her job.

According to David Bedford, a Beatles historian and author who manages the Stuart Sutcliffe fan club on behalf of the late artist and musician’s family.

“The Beatles are not just about Mathew Street, it’s not just about Penny Lane, it’s about the entire of Merseyside,” he stated in 2019.

“Every region of Merseyside should take pride in its role in The Beatles’ history, and growing up in Huyton shaped Stuart into the person he is today.”

Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist who played with them during their infamous Hamburg period, grew up in Knowsley and is buried in Huyton Parish Church Cemetery nearby.

In the late 1950s, the Edinburgh-born guitarist met fellow Liverpool College of Art student John Lennon and was invited to join the band, which was still known as The Quarrymen.

Stuart is thought to have recommended that they call themselves the Beetles, a tribute to the group’s favorite band, Buddy Holly & The Crickets.

*What is the best Beatles song of all time? Let us know what you think in the comments.

He fell in love with German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who took many photos of the band during their time in Hamburg, and eventually stayed with her to pursue an art career when the others returned to Liverpool.

Stuart died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital the following year after suffering a brain aneurysm at the age of 21. Last but not least, Astrid Kirchherr, who is credited with helping to shape The Beatles’ image and went on to have a notable career as a photographer. “The summary has come to an end.”