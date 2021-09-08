During intercourse, a pervert secretly recorded a woman and assaulted her by pulling her hair out.

The “benefit of the doubt” has been extended to a “coward” who secretly filmed a woman while they were having sex and then dragged her down the street by her hair after an unexpected encounter.

On September 3 last year, Anthony Blakemore, 28, of Caithness Court, initially denied the accusations of voyeurism and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), but then pleaded guilty on August 2 last month, before appearing in Chester Crown Court today to receive his sentence.

Prosecutor Dafydd Roberts said the first accusation involved secretly recording a woman while they were having sex and filmed himself groping her while she was sleeping.

His victim was “horrified” and “confronted” when she discovered what had transpired.

“He broke down and said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I just wanted them for when I’m alone,'” Mr Roberts said. ‘I believe you’re lovely.’

Blakemore and the woman eventually ran into each other on a night out in Runcorn, and he hurled a nasty remark at her before claiming, “Of course I’ve still had that material on my phone, I’ve been viewing it and showing it to people.”

He grabbed her wrist and pressed his thumb into it as she tried to remove the phone from him, then kicked her knees and dragged her to the ground.

Blakemore then dragged her down the ground by her hair extensions, which were “pulled out” along with a clump of her own hair.

Mr Roberts claimed she had a bruise on her wrist where he grabbed her, as well as bruising on her legs and agony down her right side.

She was “constantly on edge” as a result of the assault.

Defending attorney Andrew McInnes brought written references for Runcorn man Blakemore to the court for the judge to examine at the start of the proceedings, arguing that his client had a “realistic possibility of rehabilitation.”

In mitigation, he mentioned his client's "immaturity" and Blakemore's "pride" in his employment, but no information about what he does for a living were supplied. He also stated that Blakemore "regrets the hurt that's been caused" and that, despite what he said to the woman, he.