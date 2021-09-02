During house raids, a loaded handgun and a machine gun were discovered.

Homes across Merseyside have been raided for a loaded revolver and a deactivated Mach 10 Machine pistol.

On Wednesday, August 1, officers investigating weapons offenses discovered the loaded silver revolver at a residence in Wheatfield Close, Netherley.

Following the discovery, a 28-year-old male and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handgun possession.

A second warrant was executed later that day, shortly after 7.30 p.m., at a property on The Causeway in Southport.

A deactivated Mach 10 Machine gun and component ammo parts were discovered by detectives.

A 30-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of firearms possession.

The man and woman are both in jail, and the Firearms Investigation Team is conducting its investigation.

Investigators are presently forensically recovering the guns.

“We are determined to remove dangerous weapons from our streets because we know they can be used to inflict terror, hurt, and ruin our communities,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said.

“Both firearms have been forensically recovered, and investigations are still ongoing.

“Knowing where weapons are housed is critical to the work we perform to keep our communities safe.

“Come forward directly or anonymously if you have any concerns about any guns, narcotics, or other illegal goods being stored, transported, or used.

“We will make our towns safer places to live, work, and visit by utilizing all available powers and collaborating with partners.”