During his’midlife crisis,’ Rylan Clark changes his hair once more.

Rylan Clark debuted his new blonde hair a few weeks ago, joking that he was going through a “midlife crisis.”

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on November 30, the TV presenter also flaunted her new teeth.

“I’m obviously going through a midlife crisis,” he explained. “I’m attempting to color my hair blonde and get new teeth.”

He also discussed his hair, which was still not quite blonde.

“I was hosting hairdressing awards last night,” the 33-year-old explained. “Imagine stepping up to the hairdressing awards and saying, ‘Hi everyone, I’m still lifting the black out, don’t judge me.'”

Rylan’s hair has gradually lightened since then, with his prior black color gradually lifting.

However, it looks that the TV personality has had enough of her blonde hair.

He simply stated on Twitter on Thursday morning: “Goodbye, blonde. It’s been enjoyable “..

His fans reacted to the news in a variety of ways.

“Wow, that was quick!” exclaimed Kelly Walker.

“They don’t have more fun….just a greater cost at the hairdressers,” Jo Pearce explained.

“I think it looks wonderful,” Charlie Agnew said.

Jeannette Cooper expressed her thoughts as follows: “Good morning, you’re stunning, regardless of your hair color. You always make me laugh. X” “Oh, I loved it!” Melanie Blake said. Rylan appeared to be enjoying a makeover day, as he posted on his Instagram story about getting his eyebrows done.

“Maintenance,” he captioned the selfie, which featured a wax strip on one of his brows.