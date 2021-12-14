During his interview with Mark Meadows, Sean Hannity fails to mention the January 6 texts.

During his show on Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity omitted to mention the texts he wrote to Mark Meadows on the day of the Capital Riots. Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, spoke on The Sean Hannity Show on the January 6 committee’s recommendation that he face contempt charges.

Meadows also got text messages from Donald Trump Jr., Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, and others concerned about the Capitol storming, according to the panel.

Meadows had received text messages urging for then-President Donald Trump to criticize the violence and advise people to go home, which committee vice chair Liz Cheney read out on Monday.

“Mr. Meadows received multiple text messages, which he has produced without any claim of privilege, urging Mr. Trump to take the particular action we all knew his duty demanded,” she claimed.

“These text exchanges prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the White House was fully aware of what was going on in the Capitol.” As the attack was underway, members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows.” Meadows received text messages from Fox News anchors throughout the unrest, according to Cheney.

“‘Mark, the President needs to urge those in the Capitol to go home,” she added. This is harming us all, and he is squandering his legacy.’ Laura Ingraham penned a piece.

Brian Kilmeade wrote, ‘Please get him on TV, undoing everything you’ve accomplished.’

“‘Will he be able to make a statement?’ Sean Hannity urged people to flee the Capitol.” During his show, Hannity and Meadows made no mention of the text messages, dismissing Cheney and suggesting the panel was biased and targeting Trump.

“Obviously, it is sad but not surprising,” Meadows said of the suggestion for contempt proceedings against him. Let’s be clear: this isn’t about putting me in contempt, and it’s certainly not about keeping the Capitol safer, as some of the current selective leaks demonstrate.

“This is about going after Donald Trump once more, continuing to go after Donald Trump.” The cornerstone of this inquiry, when we look at the true results, is not founded on a legislative goal.” “Looking at the interpretation of,” Hannity added. This is a condensed version of the information.