During his arrest, a Palestinian government critic died.

Officials have reported that a vocal critic of the Palestinian authority who planned to run in parliamentary elections before they were called off earlier this year died while being detained by Palestinian security.

Nizar Banat was a vocal opponent of the Palestinian Authority, which governs sections of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and had called on Western countries to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority due to its growing authoritarianism and human rights violations.

When Palestinian forces proceeded to arrest him early on Thursday, his “health deteriorated,” the Hebron governorate said in a terse statement. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the report.

Ammar Banat, Nizar’s cousin, said roughly 25 Palestinian security agents invaded Nizar’s home, blowing out doors and windows. Nizar Banat was beaten with an iron bar and pepper sprayed in his eyes before being undressed and dragged away to a car, according to Ammar, who cited two other relatives who were present during the arrest.

The Europeans must be aware that they are sponsoring this organization in a roundabout way.

Gunmen fired bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas at his home near Hebron, West Bank, in early May, while his wife and children were inside. He blamed President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, which controls the security forces, for the attack, claiming that only they would have access to tear gas and stun grenades.

In a May interview with the Associated Press at a residence where he was hiding out, he said, “The Europeans need to know that they are indirectly subsidizing this organization.” “They fire their weapons in the air during Fatah celebrations, when Fatah leaders fight each other, and when they fire their guns at anyone who reject Fatah.”

He also accused prominent Fatah supporters of running a social media incitement campaign against him, accusing him of conspiring with Israel, a serious charge that amounts to treason in the Palestinian territories. He refuted the charge.

