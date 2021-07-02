During her visit to Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge will serve as a waitress.

After enjoying a game of tennis inside the “iconic grounds,” the Duchess of Cambridge will get the opportunity to sharpen her serving abilities at Wimbledon during a visit to cooks at the All England Club.

Kate, a patron of the All England Club (AELTC), arrived on Friday wearing a dark blue and white spotted skirt and a white top and stopped to speak with members of the public.

In the first round of the men’s doubles, she witnessed British doubles champion Jamie Murray and his partner Bruno Soares face north American combo Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil on court 14.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and former British tennis player Tim Henman accompanied the duchess.

“After the tournament had to be cancelled last year, it’s fantastic to see fans and players back within these historic grounds,” read a tweet from the official Kensington Palace account.

Kate will go to one of the kitchens on the premises, which have been utilized to cook and distribute hot meals as part of the coronavirus pandemic response.

She will assist in the preparation of meals to be served at the Championships.

The visit follows the duchess’ appearance alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, and their son Prince George in the historic football match between England and Germany at the Euros on Tuesday.

Pandemic fitness champions the Bodycoach Joe Wicks, Derrick Evans, called “Mr Motivator,” and “the skipping Sikh” Rajinder Singh, all of whom have been granted MBE for contributions to health and fitness, have been invited to the Royal Box on the fifth day of the game.