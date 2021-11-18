During her birthday party, a man points a gun at her wife, but instead kills her 2-year-old daughter.

During his wife’s birthday celebrations, a 31-year-old man tragically shot his 2-year-old daughter. According to police, the accused planned to shoot his wife, but the bullet struck the infant instead.

The fatal occurrence occurred Tuesday night in the Thai town of tambon Pak Nakhon, according to Bangkok Post.

When the accused realized the infant was no longer alive, he turned the gun on himself. After receiving a bullet wound to the head, Chaowarin Chorncharas, the assistant village chief, is in critical condition.

The family had gathered at the wife’s grandmother’s house when the shooting occurred, according to police. When the accused pulled the trigger, he was inebriated.

At 12 a.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the residence. Officers arrived to find the child, Nichaphat Chorncharas, dead from a gunshot wound. Her body was discovered in a pool of blood in a second-floor bedroom.

Wanwipha Chorncharas, the child’s mother, was spotted sobbing near the body. Despite the fact that she was bleeding from her ear, authorities maintained she had no bullet wounds.

Chaowarin was discovered with a bullet wound by officers searching the house. The house also yielded a 9mm pistol with six ammunition, according to police.

During the party, Chaowarin and a few others were found to have been drinking. The 2-year-old begged to borrow Chaowarin’s phone a few hours later because she wanted to play games before bed. Chaowarin attempted to locate his phone but was unsuccessful. He and his wife immediately got into an altercation when she accused him of being too drunk to even find his phone.

Chaowarin barged into Wanwipha’s and her daughter’s bedroom, pointing his gun at his wife, enraged by her statement. He fired the trigger, but the bullet struck the infant on the bed by accident. Thaiger stated that she bled to death on the spot.

A 25-year-old man shot his brother and sister-in-law when the couple was celebrating their daughter’s eighth birthday in India, according to reports. The man, identified as Moolchand, is accused of shooting his brother, Mohit Sharma, and his brother’s wife, Pooja, four times with his revolver.