During Halloween, a man dressed as “The Joker” stabs people on a train, injuring 17 people

.

Authorities reported a 24-year-old man was caught following a knife attack and fire inside a running train in Tokyo, Japan, over the weekend, as many people were traveling to the city’s heart for Halloween.

According to The Japan Times, the man, named as Kyota Hattori, was dressed as Batman’s Joker when he attacked a 70-year-old man on a train travelling on Tokyo’s private Keio Line on Sunday night.

According to the publication, he also lit a fire in one of the cars with cigarette lighter fluid, which burned a seat and filled the train with smoke.

During the event, Hattori strolled across the train with a kitchen knife in one hand and a plastic bottle in the other, according to investigation sources and eyewitnesses.

“I assumed it was a Halloween joke,” a male passenger remarked, standing a meter away from Hattori and thinking his knife was stained with fake blood.

According to the report, the 10-car train destined for Shinjuku made an emergency stop at Kokuryo Station in Chofu, and the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes later after more than 40 firefighting units were activated.

Photos and videos of the incident showed people climbing out of the train windows onto the platform after the doors failed to open when the train arrived at the station.

Witnesses captured footage of Hattori, who was dressed in a green and indigo suit, smoking a cigarette while seated inside the stalled train.

According to a report by Japanese network NHK, Hattori was later detained on charges of attempted murder. He did not fight being apprehended and dropped his weapon when requested to do so by officials.

Hattori admitting to smearing lighter fluid on his clothes. According to the Japan Times, he was reportedly quoted by police as stating he “wanted to kill people and be given the death penalty” and had planned to murder two or more people.

He also mentioned a similar event on a Tokyo commuter train in August, when a man stabbed and slashed ten passengers amid increased security for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hattori’s elderly victim was stabbed in the chest and was in critical condition. Minor injuries were sustained by his 16 other victims, who ranged in age from teenagers to seniors in their 60s.

The victims’ conditions were unknown.