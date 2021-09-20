During Everton’s loss to Aston Villa, the VAR incident involving Demarai Gray was discussed.

The Premier League has announced that VAR was used to review an incident between Demarai Gray and Ezri Konsa during Everton’s match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Matty Cash and Leon Bailey scored either side of an unfortunate Lucas Digne own goal to hand the Blues their first defeat of the season in the Midlands this weekend.

That trio of goals came in quick succession as the hosts took advantage of a frantic few minutes in the second half, but they all came after an event that had the potential to impact the game.

Gray attempted to go past the Villa defense and have a shot on goal with the score still 0-0, but was dragged back by Konsa as the last man.

There was no obvious indication whether VAR official Paul Tierney had checked the event when referee Craig Pawson decided not to assign a foul for the incident.

The Premier League has now acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that the challenge was assessed, but that it was not flagged as a clear and apparent error.

Villa went on to win the match with three goals against an Everton side that was decimated by injuries.

Rafa Benitez will be looking for a quick turnaround against Queens Park Rangers in the League Cup on Tuesday before bringing Norwich City to Goodison Park on Saturday.