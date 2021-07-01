During Euro 2020 festivities, about 2,000 Scots became infected with Covid.

According to official data, nearly 2,000 persons in Scotland attended at least one Euro 2020 event while infected with coronavirus.

According to new data from Public Health Scotland (PHS), 1,991 residents who later acquired a laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis were in their transmission phase between June 11 and 28 while at competition parties.

A total of 1,294 persons – over two-thirds of the cases – said they were going to London for a Euro 2020-related event.

“PHS is working with Test and Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are performed in close touch with these Euro 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases submitted to the Test and Protect case management system during this period,” according to the report.

If they went to a Euro 2020 organized event, such as a match at Hampden or Wembley or the fan zone at Glasgow Green, or an informal gathering, such as a pub or a house party to watch a match, their cases were tagged.

According to the data, roughly three-quarters of those wearing a Euro 2020 tag (or 1,470 cases) are between the ages of 20 and 39, and nine out of ten are men.

Three hundred and seventy-seven individuals attended Scotland’s match against England at Wembley Stadium on June 18.

The most commonly reported tag was attendance in hospitality establishments, accounting for 34% of all tags.

In Scotland, a “very small number” of cases reported visiting the fan zone in Glasgow (55), with 38 attending the Scotland against Croatia play at Hampden and 37 attending the Scotland v Czech Republic event at the same venue.