During England’s Euro 2020 victory, Love Island viewership plunge.

According to The Mirror, less than a million viewers watched Love Island on Wednesday.

Last night, only 941,000 people watched the performance, which is supposed to be owing to the tense Euro 2020 football match between England and Denmark.

Love Island had already been rescheduled for 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. to accommodate the football match, but it wasn’t enough as England v Denmark went into 30 minutes of extra time.

Aaron fights with Sharon as Hugo leaves in tears, according to Love Island spoilers.

England won 2-1, but Love Island ratings were down by 1.2 million viewers compared to previous seasons.

ITV Hub viewings, on the other hand, are not counted in the ratings.

The dating show drew 2.2 million viewers on Tuesday when new females Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford entered the villa, according to the Mail Online.

However, in order to fit in all of the extra dramatic scenes, Thursday’s episode has been prolonged by 20 minutes.

Instead of airing at 10 p.m., the show will air at 10:20 p.m. on ITV 2.

Millie and Lucinda, the new girls, are expected to generate a commotion, with more than one of the boys turning their heads in their direction.