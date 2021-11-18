During deliberations, the Rittenhouse jury sent the court five questions: what were they about?

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is on its third day of deliberations, and they’ve sent the judge five notes as they try to make a decision in the highly contentious case.

Former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe told The Washington Newsday, “The five questions posed so far indicate jurors carefully analyzing the material.” “That’s an encouraging sign that they’re working together to achieve consensus.” While the deliberations may appear lengthy to those who formed their judgments fast following the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, more than a year ago, experts believe it is still too early to tell if the jury is split.

The jury’s first and second notes came on Tuesday, when they asked for 11 more copies of the jury instructions, including those that explain the law’s self-defense privilege.

Jurors frequently make this request because they don’t want to be huddled around one piece of instructions while deliberating.

Jurors sent more observations on Wednesday, but this time they were about the video footage that was shown in court.

“Do we examine video/photo in private or in the courtroom?” was the third question.

The jurors might watch the film in the courthouse and then return to the jury room to deliberate later, according to the judge.

The fourth inquiry asked if jurors could see the footage of Gaige Grosskreutz interrogating Rittenhouse and ending 10 seconds after Grosskreutz was shot in the arm by him. The jurors demanded both ordinary and slow motion versions of the video.

“Rightfully, their concentration is on video evidence that can be replayed and compared to the instructions,” McAuliffe added. “Remember that when the jurors first saw the films during the trial, they didn’t have all of the instructions. To reach verdicts in this case, those two kinds of information—the court’s legal instructions and the accepted videos—must be combined.” The sixth note stated that the jurors could not agree on Rittenhouse’s accusations in the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of two persons he is accused of killing during social justice protests in Kenosha on August 25, 2020. Grosskreutz was also wounded, according to Rittenhouse.

The jury requested four pieces of evidence related to Rosenbaum's shooting.