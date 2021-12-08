During cross examination, Jussie Smollett’s defense rests after the actor claims the attack was “no hoax.”

On Tuesday, Jussie Smollett’s defense rested after the actor acknowledged the alleged attack on him in 2019 was “no fake.”

The case’s last arguments will be heard in court on Wednesday morning. After that, the jury will be given instructions and will begin deliberations.

Smollett has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for submitting false police reports. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has maintained his innocence throughout his lengthy court battle. The former Empire star may face up to three years in prison if proven guilty.

Smollett, 39, took the stand on Monday and Tuesday to defend himself. He stood firm in his story of the claimed assault, voiced skepticism for the police, and referred to the prosecution’s major witnesses as “liars.” Smollett, a gay Black male, claimed in January 2019 that he was attacked by two guys who made racist and homophobic remarks on a frigid night in Chicago. These individuals allegedly splashed bleach on Smollett and tied a noose around his neck, according to Smollett. They appeared to be supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to Smollett.

Police eventually suspected Smollett of orchestrating the incident in order to gain sympathy from the media. To that purpose, he is accused of paying Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo $3,500 to assist in the scheme’s execution.

The Osundairo brothers were significant prosecution witnesses, testifying that the attack was a staged fake orchestrated by Smollett. In particular, Abimbola Osundairo testified that he believed going through with the plan would help him advance his acting career.

Throughout the trial, Smollett’s defense has claimed that he is the “true victim” in the case, casting doubt on the Osundairo brothers’ motives. Smollett stated on Tuesday during cross-examination that “there was no hoax” and that claims that he told the brothers where to be on the night of the attack were a “bold-face lie.” He reportedly claimed that the brothers approached him at one point and asked for $2 million in exchange for them to “go away,” implying that they would disclose “the truth that you were never involved in any form of fraud.” The two never approached Smollett directly with this offer, but rather through their “lawyer,” according to Smollett. This is a condensed version of the information.