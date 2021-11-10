During COVID, a man faces 20 years in prison for selling fake puppies to those looking for pets.

During the pandemic, a man from Cameroon admitted to a plan in which he duped American citizens seeking solace from dogs by paying hefty amounts for them online and never delivering them.

According to the Department of Justice, Desmond Fodje Bobga, 28, pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct wire fraud on Wednesday (DOJ). In April, the Cameroonian citizen was extradited to the United States from Romania to face the allegations.

“During the COVID pandemic, Mr. Bobga preyed on American residents seeking solace from a pet,” stated FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “His admission of guilt today will provide some comfort to his victims, knowing that someone will be held accountable. This study should serve as a cautionary tale to everyone about who they buy from on the internet.” Bobga allegedly colluded with others to sell pets online, according to court filings. He and the others engaged with the people they thought would buy the dogs via text messages and emails.

After the victims purchased the animals, Bobga and the other co-conspirators gave them a phony tracking number and told them that the pet would be delivered by a third-party transportation business.

The group then pretended to be a transportation firm, informing victims that their pet’s shipping had been delayed and that they would have to pay additional expenses to have it delivered.

Some victims were also advised that because the animal had been exposed to the coronavirus, they would have to pay more money before it arrived. Prosecutors claimed that the gang “extorted successive payments from victims” by making false promises and fabricating papers linked to shipping fees and COVID exposure. While some of the victims were found in western Pennsylvania, others were found elsewhere.

In mid-March 2020, one victim from New Brighton, Pennsylvania, planned to buy her mother a mini-dachshund. According to court filings, they were ordered to pay $9,100 for accusations that the dog was exported, required insurance, and was exposed to the coronavirus.

In March 2020, another victim in Iowa sought to acquire the same kind of dog for herself and lost $1,840 as a result of the scam. A Dallas, Texas couple who wanted to get a dog spent $1,800 for the animal due to transportation concerns and other factors.

Bobga and the other defendants, according to court documents, This is a condensed version of the information.