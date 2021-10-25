During COVID-19 lockdowns, bike and gun-related injuries ‘increased significantly,’ according to a study.

Despite discrepancies in COVID-19-related regulations in different parts of the United States, trauma cases exhibited “similar tendencies,” according to a new study.

The researchers looked at 27,652 trauma cases from 2019 to 2020 at level I trauma centers in four locations – Orange County in California, Portland in Oregon, Tulsa in Oklahoma, and Miami in Florida – for their study, which was presented at the virtual American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2021.

In the news release, Leonardo Alaniz, a third-year medical student at the University of California, said, “We were trying to examine if the significant variances in COVID-19 shutdowns across the country affected trends.” “Overall, we discovered that there was a 100 percent rise in bicycle-related injuries rates. We also noticed a 23.5 percent increase in gunshot wounds (GSW).” Meanwhile, they saw a 12.7 percent reduction in MVC-related trauma. Despite the fact that the data from the four sites differed, they all followed a similar trend.

Trauma caused by a car or a motorcycle

The researchers stated that the trends in MVC and bicycle-related traumas were “understandable,” considering that most people “weren’t going anywhere” and were perhaps merely using their bicycles for exercise.

This was mirrored in a report released earlier this year by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which indicated that bicycles had a “slight rise” in overall injuries in 2020. The increase was most significant in people aged 40 and up, according to the report. In comparison to 2019, there was a 21% increase in the age group “perhaps owing to behavioural changes in exercise activity.”

Wounds from gunshots

The researchers were more surprised by the increase in gunshot wound trauma.

“We were mildly surprised that not only did the percentage go up, but the actual raw numbers of gun injuries went up,” study senior author Dr. Cristobal Barrios said in a news release. “We thought we might see an uptick in the percentage of GSW given the percentages of MVC were down and the percentages might need to go up to cover that mechanism of injury; but we were mildly surprised that not only did the percentage go up, but the actual raw numbers of gun injuries went up.” “This was true across the board for all of the trauma hospitals that provided data for the study.” Another group of researchers recently discovered that gun violence in the United States increased by 30% from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, compared to the previous year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.